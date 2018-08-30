This year's Central Texas State Fair begins Thursday with $1 carnival rides to kick off the big festival that lasts four days.

The fun on the first night is not limited to the kiddies as Central Texas' largest indoor demolition derby will see a whole host of drivers from around the country try and smash and bash each other in the arena.

Over the weekend, some of the best riders in the world will saddle up for the PBR Touring Pro. Local Justin Hendricks is hoping he has what it takes to take on some of the biggest and baddest bulls in the country.

Headliners Josh Ward, Koe Wetzel, Casy Donahew, and Wade Bowen will be providing the rockin' and swingin' music over the four days.

