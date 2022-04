Police said Patty Beck of Waco was hit by a car near North 17th Street and Columbus Avenue a little before 5 p.m.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department identified the 59-year-old woman who died after she was reportedly hit by a car on Wednesday.

Police said Patty Beck of Waco was hit by a car near North 17th Street and Columbus Avenue a little before 5 p.m.

The driver stopped to help her and remained on the scene as police arrived, police said.

Beck was taken to the hospital where she later died.

At this time, no charges were filed.

No other information was released.