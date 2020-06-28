Peaceful rally planned at Bell County Courthouse

The rally starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to be attended by a couple hundred people.

BELTON, Texas — A rally against police brutality and racism is being held in Belton tonight at 7 p.m.

The rally will take place in front of the Bell County Courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Organizers are expecting a couple hundred people to show up to the event.

Rally organizer Patrick Arryn said he hopes to open a dialogue surrounding racism in hopes of achieving change.

"My main thing I want people to gain is love and unity but also learn that it's ok to not be comfortable. It's ok to be uncomfortable with change...," he said.

Those attending are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings to lower to possibility of spreading the coronavirus.

6 News will stream the rally here live at 7 p.m. and on Facebook.