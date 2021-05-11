Watch live: Investigators give updates after Erica Hernandez's SUV was pulled from Pearland pond

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department helped the Pearland Police Department after a vehicle was found in a body of water in Pearland on Tuesday.
Investigators said they believe there is a person inside the vehicle, which was found in a retention pond at the intersection of Reflection Bay and North Clear Lake.
The HPD Dive Team helped recover the vehicle, which matched the description of a missing mother.
While police didn't say if a body was found inside the SUV, Erica Hernandez's family showed up at the scene. They had been searching the area for the 40-year-old missing mother who was last seen in the Braeswood/Bellfort area of southwest Houston around 2:45 a.m. on April 17.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.