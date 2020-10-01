TEMPLE, Texas — Temple officers are on scene at 3rd and Elm St. in response to a pedestrian and vehicle collision, according to the Temple Police Department Facebook page.
The pedestrian was a man and has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Temple PD would like drivers to use alternate routes. More information will be released as it becomes available.
