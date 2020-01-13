COPPERAS COVE, Texas —

Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened Monday morning.

A 32-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead by Coryell County Justice of the Peace William Price at 7:11 a.m., according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded to the South 7th St. and Urbantke Ln. intersection after reports of a vehicle and pedestrian collision.

The initial investigation revealed that a vehicle struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. Detectives located the suspect’s vehicle during that investigation.

The driver was found and arrested and charged with an accident involving personal injury or death, according to the Copperas Cove PD.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be given as it is released.

