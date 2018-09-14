BELTON — A person was killed Friday morning after getting hit by a car at 13th St. and Beal St. in Belton, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.

Romer said the victim was a man but could not provide any other details about the victim. He did add that the vehicle type was a car and that the driver stayed at the scene.

That address is close to Leon Heights Elementary school but Romer confirmed it was not a child.

