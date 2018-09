BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — A man was killed in Beverly Hills Saturday night after he stepped into the first lane of traffic and was hit by a passing pickup truck.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said the man died at the scene.

The accident happened in a non-lit area in the 700 block of New Rd., and the pedestrian was wearing all black according to officials.

The driver of the pickup truck is not facing charges at this time.

