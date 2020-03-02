NOLANVILLE, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler Monday morning along Interstate 14 in Nolanville.

Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened in the westbound lanes at Nolanville Hill.

Washko said traffic was backed up at Farm-to-Market Road 439 and FM 2410.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

