Penelope teen dies after car crash near Bynum

PENELOPE, Texas — A Penelope, Texas teen died Tuesday afternoon from injuries he received in a car accident that happened near Bynum in Hill County.

The Aderhold Funeral Home identified the teen on Wednesday as 16-year-old Patrick W. Kucera.

According to his obituary, Kucera was a sophomore at Penelope High School. There, he was a member of Penelope Future Farmers of America and the National Honor Society.

His high school allowed students and staff to gather at its gym on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon to mourn his loss.

Penelope is located a little northwest from Waco.

His death comes less than 24 hours after West ISD senior, Kadyn Reynolds, was killed in a crash on Monday -- two weeks before his graduation.