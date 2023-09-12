Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party coming to Bell County Expo Center

Ticket prices are ranging from $25 to $65.

BELTON, Texas — Here's a chance to dance, clap and sing with the whole family at Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Belton!

The show will be held at the Bell County Expo Center as part of the nationwide tour.

The Sing-Along Party will feature Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and much more. All will be teaching everyone how to dance and sing along to their favorite songs.

The hour-long interactive musical is also offering a photo experience, which will allow each parent and child the opportunity to get a picture with some of the characters!

Tickets are ranging from $25 to $65 depending on the package you want.

To view more information about this event, visit here.