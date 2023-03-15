Person falls down 7-foot hole in Downtown Austin

ATCEMS has not clarified if the person was a construction worker or a pedestrian.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person fell down a 7-foot hole in Downtown Austin on Wednesday morning.

At 8:02 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that a person fell down a 7-foot hole at an excavation site. The site is located at 610 Guadalupe St., where the historic James T. Brown house is located.

ATCEMS managed to get the person out using a ropes system and stokes basket. The agency has not clarified if the person was a construction worker or a pedestrian.

At 8:45 a.m., the person was declared a "trauma alert" and was transported to the Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.