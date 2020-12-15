Person of interest arrested in connection to missing runaway in Killeen

A 26-year-old man in connection to a missing runaway, 16-year-old Irma Perez of Killeen, was taken to the Killeen City Jail

The Killeen Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, apprehended Shaukhiem Griffin of Killeen for failure to comply with sex offender registration. Griffin was taken into custody without incident at about 6:15 p.m. in the 4100 block Elms Run Circle in Killeen.

Griffin was a person of interest in connection with Perez. Perez has been in contact with family members and is not considered endangered at this time, according to the Killeen PD.

The Killeen PD continues in its efforts to reunite Perez with her family. The case continues to be investigated and further information will be provided once it becomes available, according to the Killeen PD.