ROBINSON, Texas — A standoff closed roads in Robinson early Thursday morning.

The FBI was "conducting a court-authorized operation" at a home in the 700 block of Stegall Dr., Robinson police Lieutenant Tracy O’Connor said.

The person in the home would not cooperate with officers and threatened to use "lethal force against law enforcement," O’Connor said.

As of 10 a.m., the Robinson Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, FBI, and the fire department were still outside the home trying to coax the person out.

By about 12:30 p.m., the bomb squad was seen leaving the neighborhood, but roads remained closed. Officials later reported no explosives were on scene.

Commuters were asked to avoid the area.

Officials said the standoff ended Thursday afternoon, but crews would likely be on scene for two days processing the "considerable" crime scene.

The roadways will be closed while crews process the scene. Residents who live on the block will be the only ones allowed access, officials said.

FBI declined to comment on whether the suspect died or was injured during the standoff.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Hidden letters discovered in old desk reveal tragic story of WWII you haven't heard

Students at Waco school no longer have to worry about paying for lunch

Temple woman with life-long illness donates hundreds of stuffed animals to McLane Children's hospital