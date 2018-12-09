All creatures great and small were at the Bell County Expo Center this Saturday September 15 hoping to find their new forever homes.

Around 35 animal shelters from the area had animals ranging from pomeranians to mastiffs, various breeds of cats and kittens, ferrets, and a number of exotic and live stock animals.

The event also be focused on education with free micro-chipping, discounted shots for pets, K-9 demonstrations, and even a raptor display. Entertainment hands-on entertainment included a petting zoo, a rock climbing wall, the Bell County Comic Con, and much more.

