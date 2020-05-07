Petition started to fire college lecturer for comment on Vanessa Guillen case

The former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer said 'sexual harassment is the price of admission' into the military under a post about Guillen.

A petition on Change.org with more than 76,000 signatures is calling for the termination of a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer - and reported former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer - after she justified the death of Vanessa Guillen in a Facebook comment.

Betsy Schoeller, a senior lecturer at UWM, commented on a Facebook post sharing the story of Guillen's death. Screenshots from the post show Schoeller commenting:

"You guys are kidding, right? Sexual harassment is the price of admission for women into the good ole boy club. If you're gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you're gonna pay the price."

The comment has since been deleted.

UWM responded to the comment made online, saying they do not condone the comment Schoeller made on Facebook. Although the university said it does not support the comments made, the school said it "cannot regulate the private speech of its employees."

Emily Cruz, the author of the petition, said she wants to see Schoeller terminated.

"As a woman, and a student at UWM I feel unsafe knowing that we have professors who think the sexual assault of women serving in the military is justified," Cruz wrote. "UW-Milwaukee claims to care about the safety of their students, therefore we demand and are holding UWM accountable to take action against Professor Betsy Schoeller."

Family members and the Guillen family attorney previously said Vanessa had told family she was sexually harassed by her sergeant. However, they said, she did not report it for fear of retaliation.

Guillen was last seen April 22 on Fort Hood. Remains believed to be hers were found near the Leon River in Bell County June 30.

According to federal documents, Guillen was killed by Spc. Aaron Robinson with a hammer on post. The report states the body was dismembered, burned and buried in an attempt to dispose of it.

When Killeen police moved in to arrest Robinson early July 1, he shot and killed himself. Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, was later arrested in connection to the soldier's disappearance and charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence after telling investigators knew about the soldier's death.

At a press conference July 2, investigators said there was no evidence Robinson sexually harassed Guillen. They also said Robinson was not in Guillen's chain of command.