WACO, Texas — P.F. Chang's is opening its first Waco restaurant Oct. 17 at Legends Crossing.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant seats 200, features a patio and and serves Texas brews, including Waco's own Bare Arms 1842 Lager, at a large bar area.

There will also be a hand-painted, 650-square-foot wall mural to bring in Baylor spirit. The mural features blue and green color-scape, bear prints and bluebonnets.

P.F. Chang's will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch, dinner and happy hour will be available with dine in, carry out and catering services.

Delivery will be available soon after the opening.

