Pilgrim’s to Invest $260,000 in Waco to support community, part of new Hometown Strong Initiative

Pilgrim’s is a global food company that processes, prepares, packages and delivers food products for customers in more than 100 countries.

WACO, Texas — Pilgrim’s announced plans to invest $260,000 in Waco Thursday to support the community’s future and help respond to needs from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilgrim’s is a global food company with more than 58,000 team members. Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries.

Pilgrim’s worked with Waco leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs, according to Pilgrim's.

The company has partnered with the China Spring Youth Athletic Association to install three synthetic turf practice and competition fields at the baseball/softball complex, in addition to expanding and improving the concession stands and bathroom facilities, according to Pilgrim's.

This $250,000 contribution will upgrade current facility offerings and give the ability to host more community and sporting events. The remaining $10,000 will be allocated by the end of the year, according to Pilgrim's.

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to support youth and families in our hometown,” Pilgrim’s Waco Operations Manager Kyle Martin said. “Through the Hometown Strong initiative and in collaboration with CSYAA, we believe this investment will help build a stronger future and make a difference for our community.”

China Spring Youth Athletic Association President Tommy Sutton said the CSYAA has helped the youth of the Greater Waco Area have an outlet to play sports since 1980.

“Never in the history of our organization has any business shown such generosity. There is no way to quantify the tremendous impact this donation will have on our community," Sutton said. "Pilgrim’s will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the people of China Spring and the Greater Waco Area.”

The Pilgrim’s in Waco prepared foods facility employs more than 500 people with an annual payroll of more than $22 million. Consistent with its long-term commitment to the local economy, Pilgrim’s Waco has invested nearly $35 million in capital improvements over the last five years, according to Pilgrim's.