Pipeline leak causes City of Rogers to prohibit water use

The City says the repair will hopefully be finished on Aug. 17 around noon, however, it may take a while for residents to be able to use their water.

ROGERS, Texas — It may still take a couple of days for the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation to repair a pipeline leak on FM436 and Three Forks. Currently, the city is at stage 3, which means severe conditions with all water use prohibited in the area.

Residents are asked to not use the water in the area, as stated by the city. A penalty is set in place for residents who violate this order.

This affects all residents with these corporations: Bell Milam Falls WSC, Little Elm WSC, Bell County WCID #5, and Salem-Elm Ridge WSC