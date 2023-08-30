x
Sheriff: LifeFlight called after 2 men attacked by 'aggressive' dog in Highlands area

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a deputy shot the pit bull once they arrived at the scene.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were hurt after being attacked by an 'aggressive' dog in far east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The attack happened early Wednesday morning on N. Battlebell Road, which is in the Highlands area.

Gonzalez said a loose dog, believed to be a pit bull, attacked the two men. One of the men suffered injuries serious enough that a Life Flight helicopter was requested, according to Gonzalez.

The sheriff said a deputy shot the pit bull once they arrived at the scene.

KHOU 11 has a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this story as we get more information.

