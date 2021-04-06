Plan ahead: I-14 & FM 2410 closures in Harker Heights starting Tuesday

TxDOT says there will be a full interstate closure on I-14 from Indian Trail to Rosewood Drive in both directions.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — There will be closures on I-14 and the FM 2410 bridge in Harker Heights starting Oct. 26 to Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT says there will be a full interstate closure on I-14 from Indian Trail to Rosewood Drive in both directions in addition to the FM 2410 bridge closure.

Here are following alternate routes:

Traffic on I-14 heading west will be directed to exit Indian Trail (Exit 289) and continue traveling on the frontage road.

Traffic heading east will be directed to exit FM 2410 (Exit 288) and continue traveling on the frontage road.

Traffic heading north or south on FM 2410 will be directed to the frontage road.