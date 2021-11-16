Plan ahead: I-14 nightly closures start today

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a full freeway closure on I-14 starting Tuesday night, according to TxDOT.
Crews will close the main lanes going east on I-14 from the Stan Schlueter Loop to FM 2410 in Harker Heights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to TxDOT.
These closures will occur Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.
Per TxDOT, signs will be up to give motorists notice of the closure.
Construction schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.