Plan ahead: I-14 nightly closures start today

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a full freeway closure on I-14 starting Tuesday night, according to TxDOT.

Crews will close the main lanes going east on I-14 from the Stan Schlueter Loop to FM 2410 in Harker Heights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to TxDOT.

These closures will occur Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

Per TxDOT, signs will be up to give motorists notice of the closure.