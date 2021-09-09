Plan ahead: Road closures on Onion Road in Killeen starting Tuesday

The city is encouraging motorists to use an alternate route.

KILLEEN, Texas — There will be road closures on Onion Road in Killeen starting Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, according to the City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division.

The city says the closures will occur on Onion Road from Elms Roads to Stagecoach Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Roads will be open to local traffic only and there will be a series traffic control devices in place to guide vehicles, according to the city.

The road work includes completing asphalt overlay and milling services, per the city.