DPS: One dead, two hospitalized after Plane crash at Port Aransas airport

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — One person is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a plane crash at the Mustang Island Airport in Port Aransas.
According to DPS, they received a call around 1:35 p.m. DPS Troopers went to the scene and secured the scene.
Sgt. Nathan Brandley with DPS says the person who died was the pilot of the small plane. A male passenger and his 8-year-old son were transported to Spohn Shoreline and Doctors Regional.
This is a developing story, stay with 3News for the latest updates.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Make-A-Wish, Chick-Fil-A team up to grant wishes to a kid from Corpus Christi
- National Selena Day: Celebrating the Queen of Tejano on what would have been her 50th birthday
- US has been wracked with several mass shootings in 2021
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.