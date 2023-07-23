Plane crashes into vacant home in Georgetown

AUSTIN, Texas — A small plane crashed into a vacant, two-story home in Georgetown on Sunday morning.
According to the Georgetown Fire Department (GFD), the crash occurred just before noon in the 500 block of Northwood Dr. The plane had three occupants, all of whom were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is beginning an investigation into what caused the crash to occur. GFD will assist in the early stages of the investigation.
People are asked to avoid the area on Sunday.
This is a developing story and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with KVUE for the latest news.