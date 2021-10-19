LIVE: Plane on fire after crashing near airport in Waller County; no serious injuries reported

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 19 people were on board the plane. There were no serious injuries.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — No serious injuries have been reported after a plane crashed and caught fire in Waller County Tuesday morning.

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said 21 people were on board the MD-87 aircraft, including three crew members, when it crashed near FM 2855, north of Morton Road. There was only one minor injury, officials confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane rolled through a fence and caught fire while attempting to depart from the Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10 a.m. Everyone on board was able to evacuate safely.

Air 11 flew over the scene where you could see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be completely dismantled from the crash and fire. See video from Air 11 below.

Timeline of Waller County plane crash from air traffic control

9:58 a.m. -- The tower cleared the flight for departure

30 to 40 seconds later -- The tower tells the pilot to stay above 1,200 feet, that there’s a helicopter in the area

15 seconds later -- The pilot answers and acknowledges

3.5 minutes later -- no audio

10:03 a.m. -- Tower at executive aircraft sends message to all aircraft to hold position, that they are going to get a runway check.

10:08 a.m. -- Tower says all runways are suspended

The fire has been put out but officials are still asking the public to avoid the area.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate this crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation