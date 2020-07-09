Two hospitalized after plane goes down in field, Canyon Lake fire crews say

The incident happened at FM 32 and North Cranes Mill Road in Canyon Lake Monday afternoon.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — The Canyon Lake Fire Department says a plane has gone down in a field and two people are hospitalized.

The incident happened at FM 32 and North Cranes Mill Road in Canyon Lake Monday afternoon. Canyon Lake Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said that crews came to the scene at 200 Primrose Path and removed two adults and a child from the plane.

"The two adult patients were airlifted by Travis County STAR Flight to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Texas. The pediatric patient was released to a parent that arrived later from the accident scene," the chief said.

He said crews are cleaning up hazards at the scene, and the plane was not on fire. It is unclear at this time what led up to the incident and the severity of the victims' injuries.

