'I'm thinking...it's gonna go down' | Passenger describes being on plane where flames seen shooting from wing

The plane made a safe return back to Houston's Hobby Airport. Passengers were put on a different plane, but Coale Kalisek decided to rent a car and return home.

HOUSTON — More video came into our newsroom Wednesday of the plane that appeared to have flames coming from an engine after leaving Houston's Hobby Airport.

The Southwest Airlines plane had left the airport Tuesday evening and as it was ascending in the air, flames were seen shooting from one of the wings.

Coale Kalisek of San Antonio was on that Southwest Airlines flight, headed for a vacation to Cancun with his girlfriend. He used his phone to record a video that another passenger got of the flames.

Kalisek said he was napping on the flight when he started to feel unfamiliar movement that woke him up.

"All I know is it started swinging like left to right, and I thought, I've been on a lot of flights," he said. "I think I fly once or twice a month and I knew that wasn't normal and so I opened up my window and I'm sitting next to the engine and that whole engine you see like fireballs coming out of it."

When asked what was going on in his head at that moment, Kalisek responded, "I'm thinking damn, it's gonna go down because I fly so much."

Fortunately, the plane did not go down and made a safe return back to Hobby Airport.

We reached out to Southwest Airlines for a statement Tuesday and it said the plane checked out for a "potential mechanical issue." The airline didn't comment any further on the fire incident.

The passengers were put on a different plane, but Kalisek and his girlfriend decided not to resume their trip to Cancun because they were scared.

He said they rented a car and drove back home to San Antonio. He's out of thousands of dollars and says he wouldn't be flying for a while.