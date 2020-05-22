TEMPLE, Texas — The pilot of a two-seater plane in Temple had to make an emergency landing in Temple after experiencing engine trouble, according to Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles.
The pilot landed the plane on Prairie View Road east of Highway 317 a little before 6 p.m.
Randles said the pilot was not injured.
