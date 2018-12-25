KILLEEN, Texas — A partnership between Pluckers Wing Bar and the Killeen Boys & Girls Club allowed about 30 at-risk kids to celebrate an early Christmas full of presents.

Some of the kids said they have never even been to the restaurant, others wouldn't have presents this year without the event and some are even staying at a homeless shelter.

The kids got a free lunch and a stack of presents for their Christmas.

"I've seen kids that have no place to live, they are in foster care and some of them are actually homeless," Pluckers server Joel Holston said.

Holston said he's helped give Christmas gifts to at-risk kids for the last three years.

"That's one thing that we represent in Killeen is we always give back," he said.

The kids were with the Boys & Girls Club Bigham unit. The club said it serves around 60 kids a day, and has some of the most at-risk kids in Killeen.

"Most of the kids there are either free or reduced lunch," Boys & Girls Club director Angela Williams said. "We have a food program, a weekend backpack program that we give them."

Pluckers first reached out to the club in 2014, and has held the event every year since. Leonard Smith said this is the first year his family participated.

"It gave us something to do, we are away from my family right now," Smith said. "We've had a death in the family right now. This is a sense of togetherness that we needed."

Williams said the community coming together like this gives the kids confidence.

"It gives them a sense of hope, that all is not lost and people still really care," Williams said.

