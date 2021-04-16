Police: 18-year-old dead after crashing into 'Welcome to Killeen' sign

The Killeen Police Department said they found a white car on its roof and on fire when they responded to the call early Friday morning.

KILLEEN, Texas — A young woman is dead after driving off the road and striking the "Welcome to Killeen" sign, the Killeen Police Department said.

The department responded to a call about a major crash along IH-14. Officers arrived and found a while car on its roof and on fire, police reported.

An investigation found that the 18-year-old driver was distracted by her cell phone while driving on IH-14 near mile marker 285, police said. The driver drove off the road and as the car's wheels dug into the wet ground, the car slid sideways leading it to crash into the "Welcome to Killeen" sign and surrounding landscape, according to police.

The driver died due to her injuries and was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 a.m. by a justice of the peace.