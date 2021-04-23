12-year-old half-brother arrested for manslaughter after child found unresponsive in Tyler motel room bathtub

TYLER, Texas — The half-brother of a 6-year-old child who died after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of a Tyler motel room has been arrested for manslaughter.
Police took the 12-year-old into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Juvenile Attention Center in Tyler.
The 6-year-old was found in the bathtub of a room at the Town House Motel, located at 2420 E. Gentry Pkwy. around 5 p.m. on April 15.
From there, the child was taken to a Tyler hospital before being flown to Dallas Children's Hospital.
On Tuesday, the child was removed from life support and died shortly after. His body stayed in Dallas for autopsy.
This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.