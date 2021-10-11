Police: Body found near train tracks outside of Fort Hood

There is no known cause of death currently.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A male body was found next to train tracks near Fort Hood Monday morning, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train reported observing a body lying next to the tracks about a mile west of South Fort Hood Street along Business U.S. 190, just outside the fence of Fort Hood.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said the body was dead when they arrived.

There is no known cause of death currently.

Officials say the body was identified but the family has not been notified.

The person does not appear to be associated with Fort Hood, per the news release.