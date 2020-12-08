Police Chief Prasifka leaves Robinson PD, joins Red Oak ISD

The City of Robinson announced Wednesday that Chief of Police Phillip Prasifka will spend his last day with the Robinson Police Department on Friday

Prasifka has been with the department for nearly three years but will leave to join Red Oak Independent School District as their Chief of Police. This move will put him closer to his home and family, said a press release from the City of Robinson.

”It has been a privilege and honor to serve the community of Robinson. The support for law enforcement in this community is unbelievable. I want to thank the proud men and women who serve daily at the Robinson Police Department. I urge you to keep moving forward and remember that you are part of an honorable and noble calling. I wish the City of Robinson, the Mayor and City Council, Mr. Lemin, my fellow Directors, and the entire staff, the best of luck in the future,” Prasifka said.

During his time with the Police Department, he focused efforts on community policing, policies and departmental goals. Prasifka implemented many programs during his tenure, which include a quarterly Coffee with a Cop, providing a platform for the Community and Police Department to begin new and strengthen relationships and he restarted the Citizen’s Police Academy, the city said.

Prasifka has implemented many policies in alignment with the Texas Police Chiefs Association Recognition Program. He restarted the annual employee recognition program, enhanced equipment officers utilize in their daily duties, helped to improve benefits and began the program to provide each police officer a unique badge number, the city said.

The city will name an interim in the near future to fulfill the chief duties for the department while they search for a permanent replacement.

“I appreciate everything the Chief has accomplished during his tenure and wish him the very best in his new position,” City Manager Craig Lemin said.

