WACO, Texas — Police were disassembling four Waco homeless camps Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department.

Patrick Swanton, WPD's public information officer, said the department received several complaints about the camps and had been working cleanup for a few weeks.

WPD reached out to media partners in the area to offer a tour of a camp in the Franklin St. Walmart parking lot.

"My thought is this will give you an excellent opportunity to show the unsanitary conditions and significant danger these type of camps pose to our public," Swanton said.

According to a Facebook live posted by the department, officers went to the Franklin St. camp last week to tell its residents they were on private property and would need to leave the area.

"We gave them a timeline to remove personal property and to find other resources for an area where they can go," Swanton said.

The McLennan County Sheriff's office and personnel with environmental control were also on scene to help WPD.

