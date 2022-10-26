Boy back with family after found in Waco by police

Police posted the boy's photo on social media where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning.

Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments.

The boy didn't talk, but officers believe the boy is about 2 or 3 years old.

Less than two hours after sharing his photo, police said they found the child's family and that the boy was safely reunited with them.

"This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco," police said.

