Waco Police identify woman killed in deadly crash in Waco

The crash occurred along MLK Blvd. in Waco on Wednesday, May 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has identified an 81-year-old woman killed in a deadly crash on May 17.

Waco PD identified the woman as Dorthey Small of Fountain Colorado.

According to the department, the crash occurred when Small was traveling south down MLK Blvd. in Waco in a Mazda 5. Police say she attempted to make a U-turn and was hit by another vehicle, which then crashed into a third vehicle.

Small and a 3-year-old passenger of the Mazda 5 were reportedly ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

The 3-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and Small was pronounced dead at the hospital, said Waco PD. The department said they expect the occupants of the other vehicles to be okay.

Waco PD stated Small's next of kin has been notified.