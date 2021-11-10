Police identify driver of deadly single car crash

On Wednesday, police identified Dean Haniff, 32, as the driver who died at the scene.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — A Killeen man was identified as the driver of a deadly single car crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon, according to the Nolanville Police Department.

On Wednesday, police identified Dean Haniff, 32, as the driver who died at the scene.

According to the police, the accident happened on I-14 going east. It was reported that a vehicle was seen going off the road and landing into Nolan Creek.

Upon investigating, police learned that Haniff was driving a black, 2021 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on South Central Texas Expressway and may have been driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a guardrail and lost control of his vehicle.

Per the report, the vehicle came to a rest on the west side of Nolan Creek.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and Haniff was alone in the vehicle, police added.