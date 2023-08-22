Police identify man killed in Waco motorcycle crash

Police said Michael Moore Jr. was killed in a motorcycle accident in Waco on Aug. 19.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Police said 19-year-old Michael Moore Jr. died in a crash along Highway 84.

Police said they believe Moore was weaving in and out of traffic around 11:06 a.m. when he lost control and collided with a guardrail in the 5700 block of Franklin Ave.

Police said Moore died on the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.