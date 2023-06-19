Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department recovered a male body from Temple Lake Park Monday afternoon.
Police say around they recovered the body of 31-year-old Kendall Mitchell around 4:04 p.m., a day after it was reported how he jumped into the lake from a boat to save a child.
On Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the lake because Mitchell did not resurface after he jumped in. The child did resurface, police added.
The Temple Police Department, Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife were all reportedly searching for the man.