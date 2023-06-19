Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim

Temple Police say a man jumped into the lake to save a child, but never resurfaced.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department recovered a male body from Temple Lake Park Monday afternoon.

Police say around they recovered the body of 31-year-old Kendall Mitchell around 4:04 p.m., a day after it was reported how he jumped into the lake from a boat to save a child.

On Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the lake because Mitchell did not resurface after he jumped in. The child did resurface, police added.