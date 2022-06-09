Police identify woman found dead under tree in Copperas Cove

At this time, the woman's cause of death isn't known.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department identified the woman who was found dead under a tree Tuesday night.

Police say they found 46-year-old Ginger Diane Brown unresponsive at 1878 Post Office Rd. around 8 p.m. June 7.

Authorities determined that Brown was actually dead, police said.

At this time, her cause of death isn't known. Her body was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science to perform an autopsy, police said.

No other information was released.