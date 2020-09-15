Police investigate after Killeen 14-year-old found unresponsive, later pronounced dead

Killen police were sent to the 5000 block of Williamette Ln. in response to an unresponsive teenager in a home. This was around 4 p.m. Monday.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killen police were sent to the 5000 block of Williamette Ln. in response to an unresponsive teenager in a home. This was around 4 p.m. Monday, according to Killeen police.

When the officer arrived they began CPR and the teenager was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead by at 5:43 p.m., according to Killeen police.

An autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The investigation is ongoing, and is no other information at this time, according to Killeen police.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to contact them at 501-8800.