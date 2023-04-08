Police investigating deadly accident at Loop 410 and Rittiman

The incident happened around 4 a.m. along Industry Park area near some H-E-B warehouses.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fatal accident at Loop 410 near Rittiman Road caused major traffic delays early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. along Industry Park area near some H-E-B warehouses.

Police say the victim of the accident is a man in his 20's. Officers at the scene did not give any further details about what led up to the accident.

One person was arrested for unrelated warrant, officials said.

The accident caused traffic delays for hours in the area during the morning commute.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.