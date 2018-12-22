Corsicana police are investigating a double murder suicide that left two woman and the alleged gunman dead.

It happened in the 2100 block of Navarro Drive at 9:45pm Friday night.

Police say a caller told them that her sister was arguing with her estranged husband outside of the house and claimed that he had a gun, all of this happening while three children aged 1,3 and 7 were inside of the house.

Shortly after that the sister told police that she heard a gunshot.

Police told the caller to sneak the three small children out of a window and asked her to hide.

Police arrived within one minute of the shots being fired and found who they believe to be the sister lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound. Officers then entered the home and found the suspected gunman dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. The estranged wife was also found shot to death on the back patio.

All three were pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is underway.

