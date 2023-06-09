Police arrest two people, search continues for another after kidnapped adults found safe

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Mission Bell near Highway 16.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested two people and are searching for another suspect after an adult kidnapping on the southwest side of San Antonio early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the 3100 block of Mission Bell near Highway 16 for reports of a home invasion.

According to police, the two parents inside the home were taken by two suspects, who then fled from the scene in a white SUV. There were five children inside the home who police say were not harmed.

On Thursday morning police said multiple people had entered the home with weapons and kidnapped two adults and detectives soon discovered this was a targeted kidnapping to the family.

Police said when they arrived to the suspected home where they believed the suspects and victims were people started coming out of the home immediately, including the two people who were kidnapped.

Police arrested two people in connection with the kidnapping and another suspect is still on the run.

The kidnapped victims were found unharmed and have been reunited with their family.

This is an ongoing investigation.

