Killeen police are investigating the murder of a 29 year old woman Saturday.

According to a press release, just before 2:45 this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive after receiving a call about a victim not breathing.

Police found a non-responsive female victim with multiple wounds. The Justice of the Peace pronounced her dead at 3:20 p.m.

The case is currently under investigation and the name of the victim is being withheld under next of kin is notified.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477) or go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for up to $1,000 in cash.

© 2018 KCEN