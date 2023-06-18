Police investigating possible drowning at Temple Lake Park

Temple Police say a man jumped into the lake to save a child, but never resurfaced.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and other departments are currently searching for a man they say may have drowned at Temple Lake Park, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to Temple Lake Park around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 in reference to a possible drowning.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a 31-year-old man had jumped into the lake from a boat to save a child who had also jumped in. The child reportedly came back up to the surface and is safe, but the man did not.

The Temple Police Department, Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife are all reportedly searching for the man.

Temple Lake Park is closed as the search continues.

The case is reportedly under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Updates will be given as information becomes available.