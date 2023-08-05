Deputy shot and killed on Saturday night identified

Officials said the deputy from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising had been with the department since 2022.

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — Officials with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office have released the name of the deputy shot and killed by a suspect near Glenwood, Wisconsin on Saturday night.

Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was killed when she exchanged gunfire with a possibly impaired driver by the side of the road.

Earlier on Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said a deputy with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department was shot while they were responding to a call and later died at the hospital.

Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the deputy was sent out on a report of a potential drunk driver in the ditch in Glenwood, Wisconsin.

Upon arrival at the scene, Leising encountered the driver of the vehicle in a ditch and another vehicle of people that had stopped to help.

Deputy Leising allegedly requested the individual, now identified as 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, take field sobriety tests before he returned to his vehicle.

According to officials, Johnson was evasive to Leising's requests and after eight minutes of dialogue turned toward the deputy and shot her.

After she was shot, Deputy Liesing fired her weapon three times, but none of the bullets hit Johnson as he fled to a nearby wooded area, according to the DCI.

The incident was captured on body camera, according to a release.

The people in the assisting vehicle tried to save the deputy before she was taken to a local hospital.

Officers began searching through the woods to find Johnson. About an hour after Deputy Leising had been shot, officials said, an officer saw Johnson, heard a gunshot and saw him fall to the ground. A handgun was found near him.

The DCI said no law enforcement discharged their firearms during the search for Johnson.

There is no further threat to the community, officials said.

The investigation will be led by the DCI with assistance from other law enforcement agencies and will turn its findings over to the St. Croix County District Attorney.

Flowers line a patrol car outside the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office in Hudson. Officials say a deputy was shot and killed while responding to reports of a drunk driver in a ditch near Glenwood City Saturday.



In a press release, Sheriff Scott Knudson said "Our love and condolences go out to the family of Kaitie Leising and all those with whom she served. We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to her family. We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched. "

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order Police released the following statement on Saturday:

Other departments posted their condolences online, including the Minneapolis Police Department, which included pictures of the massive police procession that accompanied the deputy's body as it was brought to the medical examiner's office in St. Paul early on Sunday morning.

A law enforcement procession took Deputy Leising's body from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul to O'Connell Family Funeral Homes in Baldwin, Wisconsin.

Sunday afternoon a crowd gathered on the 11th Street Bridge in Hudson to show their support as the procession passed by.

"Sad, little heartbroken," said Trina Hilke, who came out to the bridge over I-94 with her 8-year-old son, Micah. "My uncle, his godfather, is a police chief in Illinois and I just imagine any day something like this could happen to him."

Kayla Raab of Hudson can relate. Her husband, Nate Raab, serves in the military and is a firefighter with the Hudson Fire Department. Sunday, fire trucks lined the bridge with American flags raised in the air.

"Anytime he puts on that uniform, you don't know. It's hard." Kayla said.

The couple brought their kids out for the procession with Kayla saying, "It's teaching them that this is important and we shouldn't take this for granted."

Meanwhile, over at the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office people stopped by to place flowers on Deputy Leising's squad car.

"We're a family," said Mike Bondarenko, who spent 30 years with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. "Even though I've been out of the family for a while, it's still a family and we all love and support each other."

As Hilke watched the procession go by with her son, she said, "Remember how we talked about the brotherhood? She had a lot of brothers and sisters."

Micah asked, "Are these all of her siblings?"

Hilke responded, "These are all of her police siblings. Her sheriff siblings."

