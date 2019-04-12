TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police shot and killed a dog that was attacking a man at a local park Wednesday morning. Officers say the dog was one of three dogs that attacked two different men at Jones Park on West Avenue H.

Police say they were called about an animal attack at 7:50 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a man being attacked by two dogs. Another man was on the ground nearby and was also severely bitten. Officers say they couldn’t get the dogs to stop. One of the officers fired a single shot and killed one of the aggressive dogs. The other two ran away.

The owner of the dogs was also on the scene and was able to get the other two dogs in her vehicle until Animal Services arrived and took custody of them.

Both victims were taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple with extensive dog bites. Potential charges against the owner of the dogs are pending.

Family seeks answers after son killed in officer-involved shooting

Fort Hood holds dignified transfer for soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

Ex-Killeen officer sentenced for his role in deadly no-knock warrant shooting