Hit-and-run leaves one man dead, Temple police searching for driver

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police were looking for the driver of a white truck they said hit an elderly man early Wednesday morning.
Police said just after midnight, they were called to South 1st St. and West Ave. P where they found the man lying in the road.
The man's head was on a curb and he was not moving. EMS tried to revive him, but police said he later died.
Witnesses said the driver stopped for a brief time after hitting the man but then drove away going south.
Anyone with information about the case should call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.