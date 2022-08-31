Hit-and-run leaves one man dead, Temple police searching for driver

Witnesses told Temple police the driver hit an elderly man then drove away.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police were looking for the driver of a white truck they said hit an elderly man early Wednesday morning.

Police said just after midnight, they were called to South 1st St. and West Ave. P where they found the man lying in the road.

The man's head was on a curb and he was not moving. EMS tried to revive him, but police said he later died.

Witnesses said the driver stopped for a brief time after hitting the man but then drove away going south.